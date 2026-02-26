Four occupiers in "invisibility cloaks" freeze in forest, trying to hide from FPV drone. VIDEO

Russian assault troops continue to believe in the magical properties of their equipment, but Ukrainian drones quickly bring them back to reality. According to Censor.NET, in the Vovchansk area, an FPV drone operator spotted a group of four invaders who were trying to remain invisible with the help of anti-thermal vision suits.

When they saw the drone, the invaders could think of nothing better than to simply freeze in place, hoping that the pilot would mistake them for elements of the landscape.

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