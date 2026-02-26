Hunting for "e-points": two pilots from "Dovbush’s Hornets" race to attack the occupiers. VIDEO
Fierce but inspiring competition continues on the front lines: Ukrainian aces compete for the number of enemy personnel and equipment eliminated. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the "Dovbush's Hornets" unit of the 68th Separate Jäger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush showed a video in which two pilots race to attack the occupiers.
For the Russian invaders, each such sortie by Ukrainian drones ends in early conversion into "e-points" (points for eliminated enemies).
"The competition among Ukrainian aces for each eliminated Russian occupier is intensifying every day. A wonderful competition for e-balls! Footage of combat operations by the "Dovbush's Hornets" of the 68th Separate Jäger Brigade," the video commentary notes.
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