Pilots of 68th "Dovbush’s Hornets" Brigade blow up bridge used by occupiers for logistics

Ukrainian drone operators of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade "Dovbush’s Hornets" carried out a special operation and destroyed a bridge using attack drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, the occupiers used the bridge for logistical purposes of the Russian Armed Forces.

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Mines had already been planted under the structure and detonated after an FPV drone hit, destroying one of the ruscists’ logistical corridors.

Ukrainian soldiers shared footage of the successful combat operation on their Telegram channel.

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