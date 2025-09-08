Ukrainian defenders blew up two bridges on Russian territory, complicating enemy’s logistics. VIDEO

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the 2nd Infantry Battalion, the unmanned systems battalion and reconnaissance, the fighters of the 58th Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade destroyed 2 bridges on the territory of the aggressor country and significantly complicated the logistics of enemy troops.

The enemy used these bridges to transport ammunition and personnel. Now the enemy has fewer roads to use, Censor.NET reports.

"Intelligence revealed unusual enemy activity near one of the bridges. This bridge was actively used by the occupier to supply its troops. We had to check what was happening there. You can't fly an ordinary reconnaissance drone under the bridge, because the signal will simply disappear. So we flew an FPV equipped with fibre optics, saw the mines, and struck. After that, we decided to check the other bridge. We also discovered that the bridge was mined and blew it up," the soldiers said.

