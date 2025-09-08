Drone operators from 58th Brigade hit occupiers’ ammunition and destroyed enemy’s "loaf". VIDEO

Soldiers of the Third Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th SMIB named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi Mechanised Brigade destroyed enemy ammunition and an occupier's vehicle using kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat operation was posted on the unit's social media page.

"Early dusk is the best time to hunt. At this time, the enemy thinks they are safe, but they are not. The scattering of debris in the first thermal imaging video shows that a significant amount of Russian BC was blown up. The second fragment shows that this BC was in the back of a car, which was approached by the pilot of the 3rd SMI of 58th Brigade through the anti-drone net. This is followed by another hit. There was a UAZ "loaf", which was used by the Russians to bring personnel to the position," the soldiers said in a commentary to the video.

