Russian self-propelled gun destroyed: 58th Brigade shows precision strike. VIDEO

The 3rd Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, supported by a reconnaissance company and comrades from the 1st Battalion, recorded the moment of destruction of a Russian self-propelled gun, Censor.NET reports.

According to the military, the occupiers first tried to tow away a 2S1 howitzer and later attempted to conceal it among trees. This did not go unnoticed. The released footage also shows other Russian equipment being successfully struck. "The teamwork of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade leaves the enemy no chance," the Ukrainian military said.

Watch more: Russian troops camouflaged tank with branches, but Ukrainian drone operators detected and destroyed it. VIDEO