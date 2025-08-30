Russian troops camouflaged tank with branches, but Ukrainian drone operators detected and destroyed it. VIDEO
Russian troops are resorting to a new camouflage tactic for their armor, covering their tanks with branches, Censor.NET reports.
Drone operators from the 35th Odesa Marine Brigade say this is no obstacle for their UAVs. "They’ll burn even better," the defenders added, posting a supporting video.
