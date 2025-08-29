ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9883 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Attacks on Crimea
3 452 5

Special forces of DIU struck expensive Russian 91N6E radar complex in Crimea. VIDEO

On the night of 28 August 2025, special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department hit an expensive enemy target in the temporarily occupied Crimea - a Russian 91N6E radar system from the S-400 Triumph air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's telegram channel.

"Another "triumph" of the invaders on the peninsula is "blind" - it seems to be a fiasco. Demilitarisation of the temporarily occupied Crimea continues," the intelligence officers added.

As a reminder, Ukrainian reconnaissance men also hit a Buyan-M missile carrier during an operation in the Sea of Azov.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,080,480 people (+850 per day), 11,143 tanks, 32,125 artillery systems, 23,191 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (9876) Crimea (2240) elimination (5697) anti-aircraft missile systems (172) Defense Intelligence (372)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 