Special forces of DIU struck expensive Russian 91N6E radar complex in Crimea. VIDEO

On the night of 28 August 2025, special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department hit an expensive enemy target in the temporarily occupied Crimea - a Russian 91N6E radar system from the S-400 Triumph air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's telegram channel.

"Another "triumph" of the invaders on the peninsula is "blind" - it seems to be a fiasco. Demilitarisation of the temporarily occupied Crimea continues," the intelligence officers added.

As a reminder, Ukrainian reconnaissance men also hit a Buyan-M missile carrier during an operation in the Sea of Azov.

