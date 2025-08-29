ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,080,480 people (+850 per day), 11,143 tanks, 32,125 artillery systems, 23,191 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 1,080,480 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 29 August 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – about 1,080,480 (+850) people

tanks – 11,143 (+4) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,191 (+6) units

artillery systems – 32,125 (+61) units

MLRS – 1,476 (+2) units

air defence systems – 1,213 (+1) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 54,375 (+414)

cruise missiles – 3,626 (+28)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 60,116 (+109)

special equipment – 3,952 (+0)

