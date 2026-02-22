Occupiers are trying to surround Ukrainian troops in Vovchansk, - Trehubov

Most of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region is currently under the control of Russian troops, who are attempting to surround the Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to Liga.net, this was announced by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces, during a televised marathon.

The situation in Vovchansk

He noted that the situation in Vovchansk is more difficult than in Kupiansk. Vovchansk has been completely destroyed, and the enemy has a short supply line from Russia.

"Most of Vovchansk is now, objectively speaking, in ruins. And most of the ruins, unfortunately, are under the control of Russian forces. Despite the fact that there is still a Ukrainian presence in the south of the city, the enemy is trying to eliminate it," the spokesman said.

Russians are trying to enter the Vovchansk farmsteads

According to Trehubov, the Russians are conducting flank attacks, trying to surround the Defense Forces and enter the Vovchansk farmsteads.

"That is, simply to encircle Ukrainian troops in the south of the city and force them to retreat or even get surrounded. They are not succeeding, but they are trying very hard. It is really difficult there—it is not easy to maintain any kind of defense in a destroyed city," he added.