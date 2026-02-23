Since end of January, control over 400 square kilometres of territory has been restored in Oleksandrivka direction, - Syrskyi

Ukrainian units in the Oleksandrivka direction are successfully conducting offensive operations.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He is currently working in the Southern Operational Zone.

He visited the units that are advancing and those that are holding the defence on one of the key sections of the front.

"I held a substantive meeting with the commanders. We discussed the status of combat missions, problematic issues, and proposals for their resolution. We identified priority steps to strengthen our defences and support our units. Logistics, evacuation of the wounded, uninterrupted supply of ammunition, and technical support for units are necessary conditions for our stability," Syrskyi said.

See more: Russian army losses in January exceeded reinforcements by 9,000 – Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Offensive operation

According to him, the situation in this area is complicated.

"The enemy continues to exert pressure, actively using small assault groups for infiltration, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, and in some places armoured vehicles.



But our soldiers are not only holding their ground, they are also successfully conducting offensive operations. Since the end of January this year, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the Airborne Assault Forces and adjacent units have regained control of 400 square kilometres of territory and eight settlements," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: War has not reached dead end. Russia is losing more soldiers than it can recruit, - Syrskyi

What preceded this?

Earlier, the Southern Defence Forces reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were counterattacking in the Oleksandrivka direction, holding back the Russian Federation's advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region.

Read more: About 60% of damage on front line is caused by drones. 40% is caused by artillery, - Syrskyi