War has not reached dead end. Russia is losing more soldiers than it can recruit, - Syrskyi

In 2025, the Russian army's losses exceeded the number of recruits it managed to mobilise.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with Le Monde, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy losses

Syrskyi noted that "despite the very difficult situation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to resist the most powerful army in Europe and thwart Russia's military plans."

"Despite the fact that in 2025 they (the Russians, ed.) managed to mobilise and conscript 406,000 people into military service, their total losses, including those killed and wounded, amounted to about 418,000 soldiers," the commander said.

He added that every day Ukrainian defenders eliminate or wound about 1,000-1,100 occupiers.

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The war has not reached a dead end

"The war has not reached a dead end. The war is being waged in all areas: on land, in the air, at sea. Now it is impossible to talk only about a land war. The change in the very nature of the conflict and the emergence of technological weapons such as drones have changed the psychology of war. Infantrymen are literally worth their weight in gold," Syrskyi said.

The commander does not deny the difficulties on the front line, but claims that Russia's goals were much more ambitious.

He reports that "each side uses about 6-8 thousand FPV drones daily, as well as hundreds of reconnaissance drones for fire guidance and situational awareness. Although Syrskyi speaks of a certain balance of power in UAVs, he acknowledges Russia's superiority in other types of strike weapons – guided aerial bombs and missiles. "

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Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In addition, Syrskyi mentioned the offensive operation near Dobropillia and the restoration of control over 97% of Kupiansk, which Russia had repeatedly declared captured.

He also spoke about the fighting near Pokrovsk.

"Russia has been trying to capture the city for 19 months. They threw all their forces into the assault on Pokrovsk, but we managed to maintain control over the northern part and stabilise the situation in the west," the general said.

Peace talks

In addition, Syrskyi explained what his task is until the negotiations are over.

"My task is to prevent Russia from advancing deeper into the battlefield under any circumstances and to liberate our territory wherever possible. This will make it possible to ensure fair negotiations," he said.

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