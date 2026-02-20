Shmyhal: We have information about enemy preparations for new strikes on energy sector

Ukraine has information that Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal following a meeting of the energy headquarters, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy preparing new attacks

"Work to handle the aftermath of Russian attacks continues around the clock — 24/7. Thanks to the work of repair crews and rising temperatures, we see a trend toward improvement in the electricity supply situation. At the same time, we have information about the enemy preparing new strikes on the energy sector," the minister said.

He noted that the task for all services is not only rapid restoration but also maximum readiness for upcoming challenges.

Handling the aftermath of attacks

In Kyiv, more than 200 crews are working to restore the heat and electricity supply.

The headquarters meeting also separately discussed handling the aftermath in Odesa, as well as in frontline regions, where the challenges are the greatest.

Read more: Energy Task Force: Ukraine implements systemic solutions to strengthen energy resilience, Shmyhal says

Partner assistance

Shmyhal noted that work with partners on equipment supplies is ongoing on a daily basis.

"Following the visit of the Energy Ministry team to France, we have agreements to attract €600 million to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience. Our engineers and technical specialists have also already been sent to Europe to inspect six facilities, equipment from which can be delivered to Ukraine as quickly as possible," the government official added.

Read more: RMAs must prepare regional energy resilience plans with clear implementation steps – Svyrydenko