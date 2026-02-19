AFU counterattacks in Oleksandrivka direction, holding back Russian advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region, - Southern Defence Forces

Ukrainian defence forces are conducting counterattacks and assaults in the Oleksandrivka direction, preventing Russian troops from advancing towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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The situation remains tense

"The situation there is quite difficult, but the Ukrainian Defence Forces are destroying the enemy, trying to prevent them from advancing towards the Dnipropetrovsk region, towards the village of Pokrovske," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the Ukrainian military continues to actively engage in combat operations to contain the enemy's advance and stabilise the situation on this section of the front.

Read more: Russia ordered Russian flags to be put up in villages behind front lines ahead of anniversary of invasion, - Southern Defence Forces

"We are continuing our counterattacks and assaults there, so the enemy is in a tough spot right now, but it is not ceasing its activities," the spokesman added.