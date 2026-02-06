About 60% of damage on front line is caused by drones. 40% is caused by artillery, - Syrskyi

Drone Industry

The expansion and improvement of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch of the armed forces continues.

This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET.

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Reforms

Syrskyi noted that all target strikes undergo mandatory verification.

Additional unmanned systems battalions are also being introduced as part of assault regiments.

"The total number of UAVs is increasing in assault units and mechanised brigades. Each line battalion has a company of unmanned aerial vehicles, and each brigade has a battalion," he said.

The modernisation of the Territorial Defence Forces is also continuing, taking into account the specifics of staffing.

According to the chief, two battalions of unmanned systems are being introduced in each TDF brigade. In particular, three infantry battalions and two UAV battalions have been created in the first four TDF brigades, which significantly increases their combat capabilities.

Watch more: USF pilots take out UAV control point and over 1,500 occupiers in month. VIDEO

USF effectiveness

"Further expansion and improvement of a separate branch of forces - unmanned systems - is underway. Since the summer of 2025 (since the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces group), their share in fire damage and enemy destruction has increased from 4% to 33%.

Currently, drones account for approximately 60% of the total firepower on the front line. Artillery accounts for 40%," Syrskyi emphasised.

At the same time, the development of drones is leading to an increase in combat formations not along the front line, but in depth.

"The kill zone already reaches 15-20 kilometres. Of course, this is a challenge for us, but at the same time it stimulates the development of our unmanned component," he said.

Syrskyi also noted that the maximum safety of drone operators is a priority.

Watch more: NGU "Lasar’s Group" drone operators repel assault, burn tanks in Novopavlivka direction. VIDEO