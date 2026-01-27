USF pilots take out UAV control point and over 1,500 occupiers in month

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping thwarted the enemy’s attempt to advance toward the positions of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, despite unfavorable weather conditions and the difficulty of detecting small infantry groups, crews of the State Border Guard Service unit "Phoenix" consistently detect targets and inflict strikes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, in one of the key directions, an attempt by the enemy to advance toward the positions of the Defense Forces and carry out assault actions was thwarted.

Small infantry groups were hit, as well as a UAV control point from which drones were launched to cover these groups, and logistics assets.

In January alone, the USF grouping’s "Phoenix" unit of the State Border Guard Service hit more than 1,500 enemy personnel.

Watch more: "Madyar’s" Unmanned Systems Forces destroy enemy air defense system, MLRS, depots and substations. VIDEO

Watch more: Phoenix unit border guards take out enemy sabotage-reconnaissance group, tank and three guns. VIDEO