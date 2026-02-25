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Special forces of 3rd SOF Regiment eliminate enemy group and evacuate AFU fighter with ground robot. VIDEO
Special forces from the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces killed the occupiers and rescued a serviceman of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, intelligence reported an enemy group attempting to infiltrate the rear of positions held by an adjacent unit.
In the video, soldiers cleared the position of the enemy and evacuated a wounded Ukrainian soldier with the help of a ground robot.
Such actions by the brave SOF fighters constitute an effective counter to the enemy’s infiltration tactics.
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