Soldiers of 101st Separate Guard Brigade mined and blew up enemy shelters in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 2nd Security Battalion of the 101st Separate Guard Brigade of the General Staff carried out strike and search operations in their area of responsibility in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, during the special operation, the soldiers discovered and destroyed enemy shelters.

The facility was mined by Ukrainian defenders and subsequently blown up.

Objective

The work of strike and search groups reduces the enemy's manoeuvrability, complicates its logistics and lowers the level of protection at occupied positions.

Main goal

To deprive the enemy of the opportunity to use shelters to accumulate forces, observe and fire.

"We continue to carry out our tasks and maintain control of the situation," the soldiers say in the published video.

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