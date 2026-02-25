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News Video Shelling of the Kherson region
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Invaders shelled 27 settlements in Kherson region: one person died, 11 more were injured

The invaders shelled 27 settlements in the Kherson region

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kherson region, leaving people hurt and dead.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Beryslav, Dudchany, Urozhayne, Novoraysk, Sofiivka, Sablukivka, Komyshany, Antonivka, Vesele, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Kozatske, Milove, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Shevchenkivka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Kozatske, Mykilsk, Novokairy, Novotiahynka, Osokorivka, Tokarivka, Tyaginka, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and 11 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a water tower, a cellular tower, a gas pipeline, a farm building, and private cars.

Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed and 11 others were injured.

Yesterday, 13 people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

Watch more: Pilots of "Southern forpost" shot down four "Shahed" drones as they were moving towards Ukrainian cities. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11959) shoot out (17488) Kherson region (2687)
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