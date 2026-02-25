Pilots of "Southern forpost" shot down four "Shahed" drones as they were moving towards Ukrainian cities. VIDEO

Pilots from the 26th Border Guard Detachment "Southern forpost" shot down enemy drones during one of the attacks on Ukrainian cities.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters used "STING" interceptors to destroy four Russian Shahed-type drones.

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The video was posted on social media.

"STING" interceptors

The drone interceptor is capable of speeds over 160 km/h and can climb to an altitude of about three kilometres, making it an effective means of countering enemy drones.

"STING" is an example of the adaptation of the concept of "asymmetric air defence" — when, instead of traditional missile systems, manoeuvrable drones are used that are capable of quickly responding to threats in the near and medium range.

This approach compensates for the shortage of expensive air defence systems and increases the flexibility of Ukrainian units in combating new-generation air targets.

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