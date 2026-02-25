Drones of 5th SAB found occupier hiding among ruins of building. VIDEO
Fighters from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of Kyiv struck the occupier as he attempted to hide from attack drones.
According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, pilots spotted a Russian soldier standing behind the wall of a ruined building.
The drone operators flew in from behind and skillfully blew the enemy to pieces.
The fighters shared the footage on social media.
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