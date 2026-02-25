Drones of 5th SAB found occupier hiding among ruins of building. VIDEO

Fighters from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of Kyiv struck the occupier as he attempted to hide from attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, pilots spotted a Russian soldier standing behind the wall of a ruined building.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The drone operators flew in from behind and skillfully blew the enemy to pieces.

The fighters shared the footage on social media.

Watch more: Minus 39 units of occupiers’ logistics equipment: FPV drones of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO