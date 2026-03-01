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Drones of 414th Brigade "Madyar Birds" tore through 75 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian FPV drones from the 414th Brigade "Madjar Birds" eliminated 75 Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, strikes against enemy forces were carried out in the Pokrovsk direction during combat sorties.
Footage of the pilots' combat operations has been published on social media.
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