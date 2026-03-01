Ukrainian FPV drones from the 414th Brigade "Madjar Birds" eliminated 75 Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, strikes against enemy forces were carried out in the Pokrovsk direction during combat sorties.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Footage of the pilots' combat operations has been published on social media.

See also: National Guard fighters destroyed five Russian "Shaheds" during a morning attack on Odesa. VIDEO

Watch more: On night of 1 March, USF "Madyar Birds" destroyed "Imbir" radar station and "S-300V" air defence system near Mariupol. VIDEO