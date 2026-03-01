National Guard fighters destroyed five Russian "Shaheds" during morning attack on Odesa. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed five Russian Shahed strike drones during the morning shelling of Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy drones were shot down by units of the Ukrainian National Guard, which repelled the air attack on the city.

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Footage of the guards' combat operations was published on one of the Telegram channels.

The Shahed attack

From the evening of 28 February and throughout the night of 1 March, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 123 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Gvardeyskoye (TOT AR Crimea).

About 70 of them were Shaheds.

See more: Night drone attack on Odesa region: two dead and several injured. PHOTO

See more: Russia attacked Odesa with drones at night: two injured (updated). PHOTO