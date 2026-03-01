2 108 5
National Guard fighters destroyed five Russian "Shaheds" during morning attack on Odesa. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders destroyed five Russian Shahed strike drones during the morning shelling of Odesa.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy drones were shot down by units of the Ukrainian National Guard, which repelled the air attack on the city.
Footage of the guards' combat operations was published on one of the Telegram channels.
The Shahed attack
From the evening of 28 February and throughout the night of 1 March, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 123 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Gvardeyskoye (TOT AR Crimea).
About 70 of them were Shaheds.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password