ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8496 visitors online
News Video UAV attack on Odesa Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones Drone operators
2 108 5

National Guard fighters destroyed five Russian "Shaheds" during morning attack on Odesa. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed five Russian Shahed strike drones during the morning shelling of Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy drones were shot down by units of the Ukrainian National Guard, which repelled the air attack on the city.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Footage of the guards' combat operations was published on one of the Telegram channels.

The Shahed attack

From the evening of 28 February and throughout the night of 1 March, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 123 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Gvardeyskoye (TOT AR Crimea).

About 70 of them were Shaheds.

See more: Night drone attack on Odesa region: two dead and several injured. PHOTO

See more: Russia attacked Odesa with drones at night: two injured (updated). PHOTO

Author: 

Odesa (1184) Odesa region (1093) elimination (7437) attack (804) National Guard (697) Shahed (1425) Odeskyy district (360)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 