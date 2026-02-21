Russia attacked Odesa with drones at night: two injured (updated). PHOTO

As a result of a night-time drone attack on Odesa, residential buildings, infrastructure, and an educational institution were damaged. One man was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

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"We know about damage to infrastructure, four residential buildings in different parts of the city, and an educational institution," the report says.

Later, Lysak reported on the victim.

"After the enemy attack, all emergency services have been working at the sites of the strikes since nightfall.

One man was injured. He was hospitalised with burns and is receiving all necessary assistance.

Operational headquarters have been set up. People are being provided with all necessary assistance. Housing and communal services workers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack," the statement said.

Updates

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration, the attack damaged civilian and energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, two people were injured. One person was hospitalized, while another was treated at the scene.

Due to enemy attacks, at least five private houses, a four-apartment building, several garages, and passenger cars were set on fire and destroyed. A lyceum in the city was partially destroyed, and the warehouses of an energy company were also damaged.

Read more: Russians attack Ukraine with strike UAVs – Air Force

Consequences of the attack





