Russians attack Ukraine with strike UAVs – Air Force

On the evening of 20 February, Russian UAVs are attacking Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 5:10 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAV southwest of the settlement of Krasnopillia, heading west;

UAV heading toward Lebedyn from the northwest.

A UAV over Zaporizhzhia, heading northeast, was reported at 5:11 p.m.

Kharkiv region: UAV in the northeast of the region heading toward the settlement of Pechenihy from the northwest, reported at 5:12 p.m.

UAV from Sumy region heading toward Poltava region (vector: Zinkiv from the north), reported at 5:27 p.m.

UAV over/past Sumy in the east, heading south/southeast, reported at 5:36 p.m.

Poltava region: UAV heading toward the settlement of Opishnia from the northwest, reported at 5:40 p.m.

Sumy region: UAV heading toward Boromlia from the north, reported at 5:47 p.m.

At 6:18 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Kharkiv region: UAVs in the areas of Zolochiv, Krasnokutsk, Liubotyn.

Poltava region: UAV past Mashivka heading toward Poltava.

UAV over Zaporizhzhia.

Several groups of UAVs heading toward Mykolaiv and Kherson regions from the Black Sea area, reported at 7:06 p.m.

Chernihiv region: UAV heading toward Novhorod-Siverskyi, reported at 7:20 p.m.

At 8:24 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Kharkiv region: UAV heading toward the settlement of Huty.

Sumy region: UAV heading toward Bilopillia and in the direction of Poltava region.

Poltava region: UAV heading toward Velyki Sorochyntsi, reported at 8:42 p.m.

Group of UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia, reported at 8:47 p.m.

UAV heading toward Kharkiv, reported at 8:54 p.m.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukrainian cities with drones on evening of 19 February – Air Force (updated)