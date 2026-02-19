Russia attacks Ukrainian cities with drones on evening of 19 February – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 19 February, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy UAVs:

At 6:15 p.m. – The Air Force reports the movement of UAVs:

in the area of the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Nature Park heading toward Mykolaiv;

in the area of the settlement of Snihurivka (Mykolaiv region), heading east.

At 6:37 p.m. – An enemy UAV in the area of the settlement of Shyroke (Dnipropetrovsk region), heading west.

Updated information

At 8:00 p.m. – UAVs in the north of the Kharkiv region, heading toward the regional center and toward the settlement of Prolisne.

Updated information

At 9:16 p.m. – The Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reports enemy UAVs:

in the north of the Sumy region, heading toward Putyvl, toward Sumy and toward the Russian Federation;

west of Kharkiv, heading west. In the east of the Kharkiv region, heading toward Savyntsi.

At 9:28 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs launched toward the Donetsk region.

At 10:21 p.m. – UAVs in the east of the Kharkiv region, heading toward the Luhansk region.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence reported that in January–February, Russia used thousands of attack UAVs and cruise missiles against Ukrainian energy facilities.

Watch more: Operators of 1020th Regiment destroyed 10 "Shaheds" with "STING" interceptors. VIDEO