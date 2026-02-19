Operators of 1020th Regiment destroyed 10 "Shaheds" with "STING" interceptors. VIDEO

Pilots of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 "Shahed" strike drones in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders skilfully used "STING" interceptors, striking enemy drones as they moved towards Ukrainian cities.

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Footage of the combat operation has been published on social media.

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