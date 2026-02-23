Night drone attack on Odesa region: two dead and several injured. PHOTO

On the night of 23 February, Russian invaders once again attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. Industrial, energy and civil infrastructure facilities were hit. Unfortunately, two people were killed. At least three were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

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"The attack damaged production and storage facilities, administrative buildings, a car shop, and vehicles.

In addition, one of the drones hit an apartment in a multi-storey building without detonating. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to residents," the report said.

The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Emergency and utility services are working on site to deal with the aftermath.

Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime committed by the aggressor country against the civilian population of Odesa region.

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Consequences of the attack









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