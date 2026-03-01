On night of 1 March, USF "Madyar Birds" destroyed "Imbir" radar station and "S-300V" air defence system near Mariupol. VIDEO
On the night of 1 March, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck enemy air defence elements near Mariupol - the Imbir radar station and the 9A84 launch and loading unit of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system.
According to Censor.NET, the targets were destroyed by pilots of the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" of the 1st Separate Centre of the Special Operations Forces using Ukrainian-made FP-2 drones with a 100 kg warhead in cooperation with the newly created Coordination Centre for Deep Strikes.
The Imbir radar is a high-tech three-coordinate self-propelled radar station capable of detecting cruise missiles and aerodynamic targets at a distance of up to 175 km, and is part of the S-300V complex.
The 9A84 launch and loading unit is a key element of this air defence system, ensuring its combat operation at considerable depth.
The video was posted on social media.
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