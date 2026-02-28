MURAMASA drone operators from 21st KRAKEN regiment shot down five Russian Shaheds in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Soldiers from the MURAMASA unit of the 21st separate regiment of KRAKEN unmanned systems destroyed Russian strike drones in the Kharkiv direction.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters used STING interceptors to shoot down five Shahed-type drones that the enemy had used for the attack.
Ukrainian defenders shared footage of their combat operations on social media, showing the moment when enemy targets were hit in the air.
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