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News Video Destruction of Russian drones
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Naval aviation helicopter destroyed eight enemy drones. VIDEO

The commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, has released a video showing a naval helicopter destroying eight Russian drones during an attack on the night of 26 February.

He posted the video on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Eight enemy drones destroyed 

"During today's (on the night of 26 February, ed.) massive attack, the crew of a naval aviation helicopter destroyed eight Russian 'shaheds' / 'gerberas'," wrote the commander of the Ukrainian Navy.

Neizhpapa also thanked the military for their professional and coordinated work.

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Navy (387) elimination (7433) drones (4719) Oleksiy Neizhpapa (21)
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