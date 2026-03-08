Pantsir-S1 air defence system, landing craft in Crimea and enemy command posts in occupied territories were destroyed, - General Staff
On the night of 7 to 8 March, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes on enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
Strike on Crimea
As noted, the strike hit the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system and the BK-16 landing craft in the Novoozernoye area (TOT AR Crimea). The final results and extent of the damage are being clarified.
Other strikes
"In addition, the Defence Forces carried out a series of strikes on enemy command posts. In particular, the Orion UAV command post in the Krasnoselsk area (TOT AR Crimea), the UAV command post in Dunaytsi (Belgorod Oblast, Russian Federation), the UAV command post in the Huliaipole area (Zaporizhzhia region), and the UAV command post in Selidovo (TOT Donetsk region)," the statement said.
Among other things, command and observation posts of Russian aggressor units in the areas of Nyzhniy Rohachyk (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), Novopetrikivka, Volnovakha, and Selidovo (TOT Donetsk region) were hit.
The extent of the damage caused and other results are being clarified.
Systematic strikes against the enemy's air defence systems, command posts, and military infrastructure weaken its ability to command troops, coordinate unmanned systems, and conduct combat operations.
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