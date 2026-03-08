Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,273,290 people (+930 per day), 11,742 tanks, 38,059 artillery systems, 24,157 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,273,290 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 8, 2026, are estimated at:
personnel - approximately 1,273,290 (+930) individuals
tanks - 11,742 (+5) units.
armored combat vehicles - 24,157 (+6) units.
artillery systems - 38,059 (+55) units.
MLRS - 1,673 (+3) cases.
air defense systems - 1,322 (+0) units.
aircraft - 435 (+0) units.
helicopters - 349 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs - 164,416 (+2,558) units.
winged missiles - 4,403 (+19) units.
ships/boats - 30 (+0) units
submarines - 2 (+0) units
automotive equipment and fuel trucks - 82,101 (+289) units.
special equipment - 4,083 (+3) units.
"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.
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