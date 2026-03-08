Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,273,290 people (+930 per day), 11,742 tanks, 38,059 artillery systems, 24,157 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,273,290 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 8, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,273,290 (+930) individuals

tanks - 11,742 (+5) units.

armored combat vehicles - 24,157 (+6) units.

artillery systems - 38,059 (+55) units.

MLRS - 1,673 (+3) cases.

air defense systems - 1,322 (+0) units.

aircraft - 435 (+0) units.

helicopters - 349 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 164,416 (+2,558) units.

winged missiles - 4,403 (+19) units.

ships/boats - 30 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and fuel trucks - 82,101 (+289) units.

special equipment - 4,083 (+3) units.

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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