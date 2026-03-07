SIGNUM pilots shot down 20 Russian drones. VIDEO
Drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade shot down 20 enemy drones in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, the pilots are systematically destroying enemy aerial reconnaissance assets, preventing the enemy from obtaining information about the positions of Ukrainian forces.
In particular, the following were destroyed:
- 9 Molniya UAVs;
- 4 KVO,
- 1 "Lancet";
- 1 "Scalpel";
- 4 ZALA;
- 1 Orlan.
Footage of the combat operation was posted on social media by the soldiers.
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