Paratroopers of 78th Brigade of Airborne Assault Forces destroyed Russian "Garmon" radar station. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 78th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces showed footage of the destruction of the Russian 1L122 "Garmon" radar station.

According to CensorNET, Ukrainian military personnel discovered the enemy radar station in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Read more on our Telegram channel

After that, the brigade's pilots used drones to strike and destroy the station.

Details

The 1L122 "Garmon" radar station is designed to detect, track and accompany various air targets, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones. The system automatically determines the nationality of the object and transmits data on the target's parameters.

At the same time, units of the 78th Brigade continue to carry out defence tasks in the designated area, in particular to prevent the crossing of the Ukrainian state border and the advance of the enemy in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.

Situation over the week

Over the past week, the situation in the brigade's area of responsibility has not changed significantly. The enemy did not carry out any assault operations, but there has been an increase in the use of UAVs and loitering munitions against Ukrainian military positions.

The brigade's units continue to systematically strike enemy forces both in their area of responsibility and in the areas of adjacent units, providing fire support and stabilising the situation.

Watch more: Drone operators of 413th Raid Regiment destroy North Korean Koksan self-propelled artillery system in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO

Watch more: National Guard soldiers of 11th Brigade inflicted 679 hits on enemy in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. VIDEO