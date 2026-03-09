Drone operators of 413th Raid Regiment destroy North Korean Koksan self-propelled artillery system in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 413th Raid Regiment destroyed an occupiers’ self-propelled artillery system in the Oleksandrivka direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters from the 413th Raid Regiment detected and smashed a North Korean 170mm Koksan self-propelled artillery system.

Details

According to the military, the Koksan is one of the longest-range artillery systems in Russia’s arsenal, with a firing range of up to 60 km. Such systems are rarely seen on the front line.

The use of Koksans indicates that, due to heavy losses of their own artillery, in particular because of barrel wear on 203mm 2S7 Pion guns, the occupiers are being forced to use artillery supplied by North Korea.

Footage of the destruction was released by Ukrainian defenders on the regiment’s Telegram channel.

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