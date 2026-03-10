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Pilots of 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed 8 quad bikes along with occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out a series of strikes on Russian military equipment and personnel in the Kupiansk direction.
According to Censor.NET, during combat operations, Ukrainian drone operators eliminated eight occupiers near enemy equipment and shelters.
In particular, the footage shows the destruction of:
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quad bike - 8 units;
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generator - 2 units;
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motorcycle - 1 unit;
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pilot antenna - 1 unit.
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