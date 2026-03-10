ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12954 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fighting in the Kupіansk direction Drone operators
2 954 1

Pilots of 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed 8 quad bikes along with occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out a series of strikes on Russian military equipment and personnel in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, during combat operations, Ukrainian drone operators eliminated eight occupiers near enemy equipment and shelters.

In particular, the footage shows the destruction of:

  • quad bike - 8 units;

  • generator - 2 units;

  • motorcycle - 1 unit;

  • pilot antenna - 1 unit.

Watch more: SOF drones destroyed fuel base in Makiivka and EW system in Donetsk. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12026) elimination (7471) 14th separate mechanized brigade (51) drones (4776) Kharkiv region (1731) Kupiansk district (526) Kupiansk (630)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 