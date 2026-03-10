SOF drones destroyed fuel base in Makiivka and EW system in Donetsk. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces (SOF) carried out a series of strikes on Russian military facilities in temporarily occupied Makiivka and Donetsk.

As reported by Censor.NET, Front Strike units of the SOF struck a storage base and a fuel and lubricants distribution and dispensing point in Makiivka.

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In Donetsk, Ukrainian drones also hit a Volna-3 electronic warfare system, which the enemy had been using to counter drones.

It is noted that members of the SOF resistance movement in the occupied territories of the Donetsk region facilitated these strikes by providing information on the location of enemy facilities.

Watch more: Fuel depots, EW station, UAV control center, and enemy artillery in occupied territory have been hit, - General Staff

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