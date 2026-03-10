Fuel depots, EW station, UAV control center, and enemy artillery in occupied territory have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of March 10, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes on enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on fuel depots

As noted, Ukrainian strike UAVs successfully attacked fuel and lubricant depots near Kopteve and Makiivka, as well as an electronic warfare station in the Donetsk area.

Read more: Air defense systems, command observation posts, and areas where enemy forces are concentrated have been hit, - General Staff

Other damage

In addition, the enemy's strike UAV control point near Myrnohrad, an enemy artillery unit in the vicinity of Sukhetske, and an artillery gun near Dorozhnianka in the Donetsk region were hit.

The Ukrainian military also fired on enemy forces concentrated in the areas of Novomykolaivka (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), Selydove (TOT Donetsk region), and Pokrovsk.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff added.

Read more: Pantsir-S1 air defence system, landing craft in Crimea and enemy command posts in occupied territories were destroyed, - General Staff