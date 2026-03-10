Fuel depots, EW station, UAV control center, and enemy artillery in occupied territory have been hit, - General Staff
On the night of March 10, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes on enemy military targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the General Staff.
Strike on fuel depots
As noted, Ukrainian strike UAVs successfully attacked fuel and lubricant depots near Kopteve and Makiivka, as well as an electronic warfare station in the Donetsk area.
Other damage
- In addition, the enemy's strike UAV control point near Myrnohrad, an enemy artillery unit in the vicinity of Sukhetske, and an artillery gun near Dorozhnianka in the Donetsk region were hit.
- The Ukrainian military also fired on enemy forces concentrated in the areas of Novomykolaivka (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), Selydove (TOT Donetsk region), and Pokrovsk.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff added.
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