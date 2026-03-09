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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Air defense systems, command observation posts, and areas where enemy forces are concentrated have been hit, - General Staff

Defeating the enemy

As part of efforts to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck air defense systems, command observation posts, and areas where Russian occupiers were concentrated in the TOT on the night of March 8-9.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Air defense systems

Thus, the Defense Forces destroyed:

Read more: Pantsir-S1 air defence system, landing craft in Crimea and enemy command posts in occupied territories were destroyed, - General Staff

Strikes on command and observation posts

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted a series of strikes on the command and observation posts (COP) of the Russian aggressor's units. In particular, the COP of a unit from the "Rubicon" in the Donetsk area was hit, as well as enemy command and observation posts in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Chervonoselivka, Hoholivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Zachativka in the Donetsk region.

Strikes on the occupiers

Among other things, areas where enemy forces are concentrated in the Rodynske and Poltavka districts of Donetsk Oblast, as well as Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast, have been hit.

Read more: Navy specified that three "Pantsir" systems were destroyed in Crimea at once and infrastructure of Kirovske airfield was hit. VIDEO

The extent of the damage caused and other results are being clarified.

"Systematic damage to air defense systems, command posts, and areas where enemy forces are concentrated weakens their ability to command troops and conduct combat operations," the General Staff emphasizes.

Read more: ATACMS and SCALP missiles hit storage and launch site of "Shaheds" at Donetsk airport, - General Staff. VIDEO

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