SOF fighters, posing as Russians, captured four occupiers without firing a shot. VIDEO
The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine demonstrated the highest level of tactical skill and psychological testing of the enemy in the Lyman direction. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 8th Separate SOF Regiment carried out a brilliant operation to clear enemy positions under the code name "Cosmos."
Warning! Profanity!
Details of the operation
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Military tricks: As they approached the occupiers' positions, Ukrainian special forces used the element of surprise and their knowledge of enemy jargon. Posing as Russian soldiers who had allegedly come for rotation or inspection, our fighters misled the enemy.
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The enemy's helplessness: The Russian military did not recognise the Ukrainian soldiers until they were in their sights. The invaders did not attempt to resist. The soldiers provided medical assistance to one of the occupiers and evacuated him on a stretcher.
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Result: Four occupiers were captured without a single shot being fired. The "Cosmos" position was successfully cleared and taken under the control of the Defence Forces.
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