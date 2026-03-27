Paratroopers of 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade capture 6 occupiers in Sloviansk direction. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured six Russian servicemen in the Sloviansk direction, who voluntarily laid down their arms.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the 7th Air Assault Corps on Facebook.

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"Paratroopers from the 81st Airborne Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps are replenishing the prisoner exchange pool in the Sloviansk direction.

The video shows six servicemen of the Russian army who chose life," the statement reads.

The occupiers surrendered voluntarily

They surrendered voluntarily. Each was carrying out a mission under conditions where the only way to survive was to lay down their weapons and come out with their hands raised.

Each of them had their own motivation. Some had spent most of their lives in prison, some had tried to evade military service, and some had come for the money.

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"We strictly adhere to the norms of International Humanitarian Law. Therefore, the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps guarantees the lives of every occupier who voluntarily lays down their arms," the military emphasized.