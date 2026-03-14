Enemy railway ferry "Slavyanin" has been put out of action and vessel "Avangard" has been damaged, — DIU. PHOTOS

During the night of 13–14 March 2026, operatives from the Active Operations Department of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine carried out successful strikes against two military vessels belonging to the aggressor state.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy railway ferry "Slavyanin" put out of action

As noted, the operation resulted in the enemy railway ferry "Slavyanin" being put out of action and the vessel "Avangard" being damaged, both of which the enemy had been using to wage a criminal war against Ukraine.

"These vessels were the main components of the so-called Kerch ferry crossing and played a key role in the aggressor’s naval logistics – specifically, the transport of weapons, military equipment and ammunition," the statement reads.

Read more: Iskander missile system, Nebo-U radar, S-300 system and number of Russian command and observation posts have been hit, — General Staff









Strike on the port of "Kavkaz"

As clarified by the Defence Intelligence , as part of the operation, special forces of military intelligence, together with other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, also inflicted fire damage on the infrastructure of the port of "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar Krai, which Russia is using to wage war against our state.

What led up to this?