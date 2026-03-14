Iskander missile system, Nebo-U radar, S-300 system and number of Russian command and observation posts have been hit, — General Staff
On the night of March 14, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an area where a unit of the enemy’s separate missile brigade (equipped with Iskander tactical missile systems) in the Kurortne area, as well as a launch pad for the Iskander operational-tactical missile system near Vyshneve in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.
Other successful strikes
- In addition, as reported, Ukrainian forces struck the enemy’s air defense systems. Specifically, they struck the "Nebo-U" radar station in the Hvardiiske area (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) and a radar station belonging to the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Sadove (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region).
- A number of enemy command and observation posts (COPs) were also hit. Specifically, a COP belonging to a UAV unit in the Vuhlehirsk area, as well as command and observation posts in the Hrafske and Kermenchyk areas (temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region).
The extent of the damage inflicted and the enemy's losses are being assessed.
"Systematic strikes against the enemy's missile systems, radar stations, and command posts significantly reduce their ability to conduct combat operations and command their troops," the statement said.
What happened before?
- Earlier reports indicated explosions in the Krasnodar Krai, with drones striking an oil refinery and the port of "Kavkaz."
- The General Staff later confirmed that the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the infrastructure of the Port of Kavkaz had been hit.
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