Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,278,430 people (+810 per day), 11,777 tanks, 38,421 artillery systems, 24,212 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,278,430 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 14, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – approximately 1,278,430 (+810) people

tanks – 11,777 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,212 (+10) units

artillery systems – 38,421 (+52) units

RSZV – 1,686 (+1) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,332 (+1) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 349 (+0) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 177,286 (+2,147) units

cruise missiles – 4,403 (+0) units

ships / boats – 31 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 83,403 (+180) units

Special equipment – 4,088 (+0) units

Read more: 129 combat engagements recorded on frontline: enemy used 6,700 kamikaze drones – General Staff