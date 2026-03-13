129 combat engagements recorded on frontline: enemy used 6,700 kamikaze drones – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on 13 March, 129 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline. The Defence Forces continue to stop the enemy, kill personnel and degrade the combat potential of the occupiers by delivering systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out a missile strike using one missile and launched 72 airstrikes, dropping 194 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6,756 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,757 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy today carried out 122 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems. It conducted two airstrikes using two guided aerial bombs. Three combat engagements were recorded in the direction.

Read more: 7th Corps spokesman Polevyi: "I hope infantry are clinging to Pokrovsk because of the command’s strategy"

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy once assaulted the positions of our units near Prylipivka.

of our units near Prylipivka. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice near Novoosynove and Novoplatonivka. One attack is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assaults by the occupiers near Drobysheve, Lyman and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried 11 times to advance towards Zakitne, Platonivka, Yampil and Riznykivka. One assault action by the aggressor is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today launched 26 assaults on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka and Hryshyne.

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 16 wounded in this direction today; one enemy shelter, a fuel and lubricants depot and two vehicles were destroyed, while 51 shelters, three UAV control points, one artillery system and one vehicle were damaged. A total of 292 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivsk direction, the occupiers attempted eight times to improve their positions by attacking near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vyshneve, Kalynivske, Krasnohirsk and Zlahoda.

Read more: S-300 launcher, radar station, and ammunition depots of occupiers have been hit, - General Staff of AFU

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 17 attacks by the occupiers took place near the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrne, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka and Zelene. Two attacks are ongoing.

took place near the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrne, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka and Zelene. Two attacks are ongoing. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no assault actions by the enemy were recorded.

No significant changes in the situation were reported in other directions.

Read more: About 20 Russian soldiers remain surrounded in Kupiansk, - Trehubov