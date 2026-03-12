S-300 launcher, radar station, and ammunition depots of occupiers have been hit, - General Staff of AFU

On March 11 and 12, the Defense Forces struck a number of military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

On the night of March 12, a launch installation of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Borovenky area (TOT Luhansk region), as well as the command and observation post of the enemy unit near Vasylivka (TOT Zaporizhzhia region).

Military logistics and supply facilities of the occupiers were also targeted.

Watch more: Two Ukrainian drones ambushed occupier on old dam in middle of steppe. VIDEO

"A warehouse of material and technical resources and an ammunition depot in the Dubivskyi area (TOT Luhansk region), a repair unit from an artillery brigade in the Yakymivka area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), and a train carrying fuel and lubricants in the Dovzhanska area (TOT Luhansk region) were hit," the statement said.

On March 11, a radar station from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Sevastopol area (TOT AR Crimea) was hit.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Other damage

It has been confirmed that as a result of the attack on a field artillery depot in the Shyroka Balka area (TOT Donetsk region) on March 11, more than 6,000 rounds of various types of ammunition were destroyed.

Watch more: Close combat between Ukrainian soldier and two occupiers near Pokrovsk. VIDEO