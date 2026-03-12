Two Ukrainian drones ambushed occupier on old dam in middle of steppe. VIDEO

Even in open terrain, where it would seem possible to spot a threat in time, Russian occupiers have no chance of escaping Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance. According to Censor.NET, impressive footage has appeared online showing the elimination of an invader who was "trapped" by two drones in the middle of the steppe.

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Details of the combat episode:

Location: The action took place on an open dam in the steppe zone, where the enemy was trying to move alone.

Synchronised attack: Ukrainian pilots acted in unison, like a "wolf pack", attacking the enemy almost simultaneously.

The moment of impact: The recording clearly shows how the first drone hits the target, engulfing the occupier in the fire of the explosion. Literally in a fraction of a second, the second FPV drone delivers the final blow.

Watch more: Minus Grad MLRS and 5 cannons: drones of SIGNUM battalion crushed occupiers’ artillery. VIDEO