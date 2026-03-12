Minus Grad MLRS and 5 cannons: drones of SIGNUM battalion crushed occupiers’ artillery. VIDEO
Soldiers from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade detected and destroyed Russian occupiers' artillery in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, enemy equipment was firing at the positions of the Defence Forces, but Ukrainian drone operators quickly detected it and delivered precision strikes.
Among the destroyed equipment:
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1 Grad multiple launch rocket system;
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5 cannons.
Ukrainian defenders published footage of the combat operation on the battalion's official Telegram channel.
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