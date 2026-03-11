Horizon Group operators shot down 8 Russian drones with STING interceptors. VIDEO

Operators from Horizon Group used STING interceptor drones to shoot down eight Russian drones in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, six Shahed-type UAVs and two Gerbera drones were destroyed during combat operations.

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It is noted that the strikes were carried out with a cruising flight endurance of up to 15 minutes, which is sufficient to successfully destroy the target or safely return the aircraft.

If the target is not found, the drone returns to base and is ready for reuse.

The footage was published on social media.

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